Surviving Coronavirus; Guns And Fear; The Backyard Chicken Boom

A few weeks ago on this show, you heard how Gaylord Health is using the song “Don’t Stop Believin’” every time they celebrate the release of a Covid-19 patient. This hour, you'll meet one of them. After being hospitalized for 7 weeks, 42 year-old West Haven resident Anthony Spina came home last week.

Next, guns and ammo sales have set records since the pandemic started. Sure, maybe some people want long guns to hunt for food so they don’t have to rely on navigating the grocery store aisles, but as you’ll hear, many people are buying guns for home defense. Hear what a general manager of a gun store and shooting range has been seeing and hearing from his customers.

Then, we'll talk more about the "culture of fear" caused by this pandemic. You'll hear from a risk perception psychologist about how he’s seen our fears evolve and morph since the beginning of the pandemic’s life in our country.

For our "Comfort" segment, we'll take a look at the backyard chicken boom! According to NPR, “Hatcheries are reporting record-setting sales.” Find out why with a popular Suffied chickeneer.

As always, our show ends with the perspective of a kid. Meet a 10 year-old who has a lot to say about appreciating essential workers.

Enjoy this extended interview with "The Chicken Chick," Kathy Shea Mormino:

GUESTS:

Catie Talarski contributed to this show.