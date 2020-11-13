Kids In Crisis: What Connecticut Should To Do Address Children's Mental Health

Connecticut lost four young people to suicide last month, leading Connecticut’s Child Advocate to issue a public health alert.

There’s no doubt that the pandemic has taken a huge toll on everyone. This hour, we focus on the unique mental health challenges teens face during this pandemic.

We talk with advocates and survivors about the risk factors for young people who may be in crisis, and how to support them.

We also ask: what has the state of Connecticut done to address the mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic?

If you or someone you know is struggling, the National Suicide Prevention lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. There's also a free Crisis Text Line for emotional crisis support, text HELLO to 741741. It is available 24/7, and confidential.

In Connecticut, you can connect with psychiatric mobile crisis providers for youths and adults by calling 2-1-1.

During the pandemic, Connecticut residents who need someone to talk to can call a warm line staffed by trained professionals. If you need someone just to listen, number is 1-844-TALK-4CT

GUESTS:

Faith Vos Winkel - Assistant Child Advocate for the state of Connecticut, where she leads the Office’s work on child fatality review and prevention

Ann Dagle - Cofounder of Brian Dagle foundation and Brian's Healing Hearts Center for Hope and Healing; also a member of Connecticut's Suicide Advisory Board

Alice Forrester - CEO of Clifford Beers in New Haven, a community-based mental health provider for children and families

Ann Smith - Executive Director of AFCAMP Advocacy for Children, a parent-led nonprofit promoting family voice, equity, and improved outcomes across Connecticut's child- serving systems.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.