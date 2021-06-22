National News

-
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, we take your calls.
Reporter Brenda Leon talks with John Henry Smith about her visit to Puerto Rico nearly 4 years after Hurricane Maria
The U.S. is about to undertake a national investigation into hundreds of American Indian boarding schools that operated for more than a century and served to "kill the Indian to save the man."
Legislatures across the country have passed a record 90 abortion restrictions and bans in 2021. Anti-abortion-rights activists hope a conservative Supreme Court will uphold those laws.
According to statistics compiled through NPR number crunching and the SCOTUSblog Stat Pack, the justices swerved to the right, even by the standards of the traditionally conservative Roberts court.
The death toll from the June 24 collapse has now climbed to 46, officials in Surfside announced Wednesday. The 14th day of the search yielded the highest number of bodies found in a single day.
Elsa briefly hit hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico, but moved ashore as a tropical storm. Despite heavy rains, it appears to have spared Florida major damage or widespread power outages.
Some 109 people were unaccounted for, though local officials said they had only been able to confirm that about 70 of those people were in the building at the time of the collapse.
The news is a blow to UNC, which had its reputation damaged by its trustees' initial reluctance to grant tenure to Hannah-Jones. Howard also announced writer Ta-Nehisi Coates will join its faculty.
Authorities said that 117 individuals remain unaccounted for from the collapsed building in Surfside, Florida. Authorities say demolishing the rest of the building has aided the search.