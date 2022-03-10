© 2022 Connecticut Public

Opioid crisis victims confront Purdue Pharma's owners

By The Associated Press
Published March 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
purdue-pharma-hq.jpg
John9474
/
Wikimedia Commons

NEW YORK (AP) — Victims of opioids and those who have lost loved ones to the addiction crisis are unloading their emotions on members of the family they blame for fueling the deadly epidemic. Thursday’s unusual hearing is being conducted virtually in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York.

It is giving people the chance to confront members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and tell them about the lasting pain that addiction and overdoses have had in their lives. Sacklers in attendance are Richard Sackler, the former Purdue president and board chair; his son David Sackler; and their relative Theresa Sackler.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
