Opioid crisis victims confront Purdue Pharma's owners

NEW YORK (AP) — Victims of opioids and those who have lost loved ones to the addiction crisis are unloading their emotions on members of the family they blame for fueling the deadly epidemic. Thursday’s unusual hearing is being conducted virtually in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York.

It is giving people the chance to confront members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and tell them about the lasting pain that addiction and overdoses have had in their lives. Sacklers in attendance are Richard Sackler, the former Purdue president and board chair; his son David Sackler; and their relative Theresa Sackler.

