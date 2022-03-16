Russian ship turned away from easternmost Maine port

EASTPORT, Maine (AP) — A Russian vessel carrying 8,000 tons of a petroleum-derived product was denied a request to dock at the easternmost tip of the U.S. this month.

The vessel was turned away from a port on the St. Lawrence Seaway by the Canadian government because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, so the ship’s operator asked March 3 to dock in Eastport, Maine.

Chris Gardner, executive director of the Eastport Port Authority, said Tuesday that the request was denied “for a myriad of reasons.”

