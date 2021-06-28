National Speech and Debate Education Day

LITTLE: This pocket-size zine addresses media consumption and media production literacy. It’s double-sided and can be colored in during review! Here’s a short video to guide folding and cutting.

MIDDLE: Use the Five Key Questions of Media Literacy from the zine above to work through our newest Thinkalong topic: Is daylight saving a waste of time?

BIGGER: Once you know the sources are good and your learners have worked up all kinds of opinions, use this structured discussion guide to lead the group through civic discourse.

THINKALONG: To do their best, learners will need to know about logical fallacies and persuasive techniques. And while you’re at it, it’s important to note the nuance in any debate – nothing is really black and white except for these delicious cookies.