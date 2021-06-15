Nature & Outdoors

-
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, a potpourri of topics.
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, a look at the humble fly. Plus: David Cronenberg's 1986 remake of The Fly on the week of its 35th anniversary.
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, a look at humans domesticating animals through the lens of… the fox.
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, it’s a magazine show — which is to say, it’s a show covering a number of disparate topics linked only by the fact that we’ve decided to cover them together.
Yale boasts having the oldest collegiate boat club in America. Yet for the last 65 years, Yale Heavyweight Crew hasn’t produced an Olympic medalist. That changed Friday when Dan Williamson, one of nine Yale rowers at the Tokyo Olympics, won gold as part of the New Zealand men’s eight rowing team.
Two men are set to represent Old Lyme Thursday in the rowing eight final at the Tokyo Olympics. As Austin Hack and Liam Corrigan prepare to take to the water, Connecticut Public Radio brings you to a place where it all began for the Old Lyme rowers. It's where many people from Old Lyme and Lyme get their start in the sport.
DEEP biologist talks about invasive species in Connecticut, why they show up and how you can help stop them.
Today on Audacious... What kind of person works in Antarctica?Meet a chef, a supply technician, a physician, and a man who has worked on the continent for over 25 years, including at the world’s most southerly post office and convenience store.
Some birds in the Eastern United States have been dying of a new disease with strange symptoms, including crusty, swollen eyes.Most of the affected birds so far are in the mid-Atlantic, but scientists and wildlife enthusiasts are concerned this disease could show up in Connecticut. This hour, we find out more about this mysterious illness and what you can do about it.