Missing Connecticut hiker found dead in Adirondack Mountains

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (AP) — A Connecticut hiker was found dead Friday in New York’s Adirondack Mountains, days after he was reported missing, officials said.

Thomas Howard, of Westport, Connecticut, went hiking on Mount Colden via the treacherous Trap Dike route on March 11 and expected to return two days later. Howard, 63, was reported missing on Wednesday.

His last known location was at the Marcy Dam lean-to, about four miles (6.4 kilometers) from the start of the trail.