Regional Travel

-
One of the few silver linings of the pandemic has been a resurgence of interest in motels and RV life from a diverse group of millennials who want safe…
-
Beginning Monday, Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks will add a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site open to travelers and all other community…
-
One of the few silver linings of the pandemic has been a resurgence of interest in motels and RV life from a diverse group of millennials who want safe…
-
Gov. Ned Lamont pledged Monday to add teeth, including a $1,000 fine, to his 14-day quarantine policy for travelers coming to Connecticut from coronavirus…
-
At Bradley International Airport on a recent Wednesday, Lizzie McClellan had just gotten off a flight from Georgia, where she was visiting her grandmother…
-
The school year may have just ended, but plans are taking shape for the return of students inside schools this fall. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the plans…
-
The disparity between the rate of police traffic stops of Black and Hispanic drivers and their white counterparts shrank for a second consecutive year,…
-
This story has been updated. After nearly three weeks in Peru, which earlier this month closed its borders, canceled most flights, and ordered mandatory…
-
On Thursday, the state Department of Transportation announced immediate changes to public bus operations.Passengers will now board from the rear, some…
-
As college campuses across the country grapple with potential outbreaks of the coronavirus, Yale University has told students to not come back after…