© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Salt Marsh Stream
Nine public media stations bringing you stories of our rapidly changing region.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New England News Collaborative

The NENC is a 9-station consortium of public media newsrooms reporting top local and regional news stories from New England on issues such as climate change and the environment, health, racial equity, politics and the economy.

The mission of the New England News Collaborative is to produce impactful multimedia journalism that informs and empowers audiences to become change agents in our communities.

An old timey photo of a village center surrounded by largely deforested hills. At least a dozen buildings are visible.
The lucrative, largely forgotten history of copper mining in Vermont
Two long abandoned copper mines in Orange County have finally been slated for cleanup. When those projects are finished, they will mark the end of an industry that ran from the mid 1800s through the 1950s in Vermont.
About NENC
Executive Editor Vanessa de la Torre can be reached at vdelatorre@ctpublic.org. For other questions or comments about our collaborative, please email us at NENC@ctpublic.org.
Learn more
More stories from the New England News Collaborative