New England News Collaborative
The NENC is a 9-station consortium of public media newsrooms reporting top local and regional news stories from New England on issues such as climate change and the environment, health, racial equity, politics and the economy.
The mission of the New England News Collaborative is to produce impactful multimedia journalism that informs and empowers audiences to become change agents in our communities.
Two long abandoned copper mines in Orange County have finally been slated for cleanup. When those projects are finished, they will mark the end of an industry that ran from the mid 1800s through the 1950s in Vermont.
Offerman is coming to Connecticut for a one-man show Saturday. "I work out some musings, trying to distill the ill humors of the day with some clumsy songs and slow talking, making fun of all of us," said Offerman, who's starred in "Parks and Recreation" and "The Last of Us."
Many in Haiti say resources are limited, especially adequate health care. Elms College in Chicopee started a nurse educator program 3 years ago and continues the course through Zoom.
Executive Editor Vanessa de la Torre can be reached at vdelatorre@ctpublic.org.
