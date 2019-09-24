Trump's Ukraine Call Amplifies Calls For Impeachment

A phone conversation between Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine about former Vice President Joe Biden has sparked outrage from some U.S. lawmakers and amplified calls for Trump’s impeachment. This hour, Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jim Himes joins us to weigh in on this unfolding situation.

We also look at mounting concerns over Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). The mosquito-borne virus recently claimed the life of an East Lyme, Connecticut woman. What can residents do to protect themselves?

And later, if you attended grade school in Connecticut, you most likely received a lesson on the history of the state's Charter Oak, which fell in the mid-19th century. What you might not have learned, however, is the history of the Charter Oak Monument, which has stood in commemoration of the tree for more than a century. We hear about efforts underway to restore and raise awareness of this little-known structure, and we take your comments and questions.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

GUESTS:

Chion Wolf contributed to this show.