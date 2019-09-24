© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
WNPR Health Forum
Cancer Answers is hosted by Dr. Anees Chagpar, Associate Professor of Surgical Oncology and Director of The Breast Center at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven Hospital, and Dr. Francine Foss, Professor of Medical Oncology. The show features a guest cancer specialist who will share the most recent advances in cancer therapy and respond to listeners questions. Myths, facts and advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment are discussed, with a different focus eachweek. Nationally acclaimed specialists in various types of cancer research, diagnosis, and treatment discuss common misconceptions about the disease and respond to questions from the community.Listeners can submit questions to be answered on the program at canceranswers@yale.edu or by leaving a message at (888) 234-4YCC. As a resource, archived programs from 2006 through the present are available in both audio and written versions on the Yale Cancer Center website.

Trump's Ukraine Call Amplifies Calls For Impeachment

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil
Published September 24, 2019 at 9:00 AM EDT
1 of 2
Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jim Himes.
Chion Wolf
2 of 2
Kenneth Gosselin - Reporter for the Hartford Courant (@kennethgosselin).
Chion Wolf

A phone conversation between Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine about former Vice President Joe Biden has sparked outrage from some U.S. lawmakers and amplified calls for Trump’s impeachment. This hour, Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jim Himes joins us to weigh in on this unfolding situation. 

We also look at mounting concerns over Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). The mosquito-borne virus recently claimed the life of an East Lyme, Connecticut woman. What can residents do to protect themselves?

And later, if you attended grade school in Connecticut, you most likely received a lesson on the history of the state's Charter Oak, which fell in the mid-19th century. What you might not have learned, however, is the history of the Charter Oak Monument, which has stood in commemoration of the tree for more than a century. We hear about efforts underway to restore and raise awareness of this little-known structure, and we take your comments and questions. 

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

GUESTS:

Chion Wolf contributed to this show.

Tags

NewsathleteshistoryCongressdiseasehealth careConnecticutWhite HouseUkrainetrees
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Related Content