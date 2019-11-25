The Roots Of Pro-Democracy Protests In Hong Kong

For nearly six months, pro-democracy protesters have taken to the streets of Hong Kong. Some demonstrations have turned violent, as protesters clash with the police.

This hour, we talk about the roots of this protest movement and learn more about the history of the territory's relationship with mainland China. We also hear from a reporter who sat down with a Hong Kong father and son, two men on opposite sides of the police-community divide.

First, millennials are facing increased rates of depression in recent years--we learn more. Have you or someone you know you experienced mental health challenges as a young person?

GUESTS:

Valerie Lepoutre - Statewide young adult program coordinator for the NAMI Connecticut, the statewide chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness

Senior lecturer in the department of journalism at the City, University of London. She was a longtime Hong Kong-based journalist (@xinwenxiaojie) Alan Yu - Reporter for The Pulse, a health and science show from member station WHYY, who has reported pieces about Hong Kong for WHYY and This American Life (@Alan_Yu039)

Chion Wolf contributed to this show.