© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Environment

Investigation Raises Questions About Connecticut Dam Safety

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil
Published November 26, 2019 at 9:00 AM EST
1 of 3
JJBers
2 of 3
Chuck Lee - Assistant director of dam safety programs for Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.";
Chion Wolf
3 of 3
Jordan Fenster - Editor at Hearst Connecticut Media (@Jordanfenster).
Chion Wolf

Anyone who’s spent time outdoors in Connecticut has probably come across a dam or two. The state is home to more than 4,000 dams, a dozen of which were spotlighted in a recent national dam safety investigation by The Associated Press.

This hour, we take an in-depth look at this investigation. What do its findings tell us about the integrity of the nation’s dam infrastructure? And how are states like Connecticut working to address dam safety? 

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

GUESTS:

Chion Wolf contributed to this show.

Tags

NewswaterlawsafetyDEEPinfrastructure
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Related Content