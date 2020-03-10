© 2021 Connecticut Public

Cancer Answers is hosted by Dr. Anees Chagpar, Associate Professor of Surgical Oncology and Director of The Breast Center at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven Hospital, and Dr. Francine Foss, Professor of Medical Oncology. The show features a guest cancer specialist who will share the most recent advances in cancer therapy and respond to listeners questions. Myths, facts and advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment are discussed, with a different focus eachweek. Nationally acclaimed specialists in various types of cancer research, diagnosis, and treatment discuss common misconceptions about the disease and respond to questions from the community.Listeners can submit questions to be answered on the program at canceranswers@yale.edu or by leaving a message at (888) 234-4YCC. As a resource, archived programs from 2006 through the present are available in both audio and written versions on the Yale Cancer Center website.

Connecticut High School Championships Canceled Over Coronavirus Fears

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published March 10, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT
east_catholic_eagles_fans_react_as_their_team_takes_on_the_middletown_blue_dragons_in_the_class_l_championship._1.jpg
David Butler II
/
CPTV Sports
East Catholic Eagles (Manchester) fans react to the on-court action as their boys high school basketball team takes on the Middletown Blue Dragons in the 2016 CIAC Class L Championship.

The fallout from the spread of the coronavirus has hit high school sports in the state. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference has notified schools that it has canceled the state championships for all winter sports. 

There will be no 2020 champion for CIAC-sanctioned winter sports, and that hasn’t happened for some sports since the 1920s.

Spokesman Joel Cookson says the CIAC has yet to determine the fate of the spring sports playoffs.

“It’s difficult to say to seniors and to others that they won’t have the opportunity to finish these tournaments,” said Cookson. “But we do believe it is what is in the best interests of all of our membership and the schools in Connecticut.”

The news brought instant reaction from the teams that were still in the hunt for glory this season. Daniel Hand (Madison) girls basketball coach Tim Tredwell took to Twitter to commiserate with his players.

Others disagreed with the CIAC’s call. Notre Dame High School basketball coach Jason Shea tweeted “shame on the CIAC.”

Jake Walker, a former goalie for Fairfield Prep, began a petition online to pressure the CIAC to consider reinstating the championship games, but play them without spectators as a concession to public health.

This news comes as other organizations consider canceling sporting events or playing them in the absence of spectators.

The Ivy league has canceled its postseason men’s basketball tournament and given the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid to Yale.

Harriet Jones
Harriet Jones is Managing Editor for Connecticut Public Radio, overseeing the coverage of daily stories from our busy newsroom.
