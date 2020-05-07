© 2021 Connecticut Public

WNPR News sports coverage brings you a mix of local and statewide news from our reporters as well as national and global news from around the world from NPR.

LISTEN: 'The Right Thing To Do' CIAC Chief On Shutdown Decision

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published May 7, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT
Glenn Lungarini
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public/NENC
CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini is surrounded by students as hundreds of high school student athletes, parents and coaches held a protest outside the offices of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference in Cheshire, March 11

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference canceled its spring sports season this week after news that public schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. Executive director Glen Lungarini talked with All Things Considered host John Henry Smith about this decision and the criticism he faced when he canceled the winter sports playoff schedule back in March.

Hear the interview below:

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 19th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
