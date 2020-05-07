WNPR News sports coverage brings you a mix of local and statewide news from our reporters as well as national and global news from around the world from NPR.
LISTEN: 'The Right Thing To Do' CIAC Chief On Shutdown Decision
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference canceled its spring sports season this week after news that public schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. Executive director Glen Lungarini talked with All Things Considered host John Henry Smith about this decision and the criticism he faced when he canceled the winter sports playoff schedule back in March.
Hear the interview below: