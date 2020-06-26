LISTEN: Scientist Ainissa Ramirez On How Inventions Have Transformed Us

Did you know that before the clock was invented, we used to sleep in two installments? Or that the standardization of cameras and film led to racial bias in the production of photographs?

“Technology and science is not neutral. They are endeavors that come from humans, and we have biases,” Ainissa Ramirez, a materials scientist and former Yale University professor, told NEXT. “So how we think about the world goes into our inventions.”

In her book “The Alchemy of Us,” which came out this spring, Ramirez writes about eight inventions and how they have transformed our lives in unintended ways.

