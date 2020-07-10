LISTEN: 'We Learn Together' Tribal Educator On Why It's Time To End Native American Mascots

The racial injustice reckoning the nation is experiencing in the wake of George Floyd’s death has only amplified calls for sports teams to get rid of Native American nicknames. That’s a movement that was already underway in Connecticut.

To explore this issue, Connecticut Public Radio’s All Things Considered host, John Henry Smith, spoke with Chris Newell, director of education at the Akomawt Educational Initiative and a member of the Passamaquoddy Tribe.

They spoke about Native American culture -- as well as the term “Native American” itself -- and the real problem posed by sports team nicknames.

Hear the interview below: