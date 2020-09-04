© 2021 Connecticut Public

LISTEN: Will Connecticut's High Schools Really Have A Fall Sports Season?

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published September 4, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
thanksgiving_new_london_nfa.jpg
CPTV Sports

School is back in session across the state and, for now, so is fall sports. Workouts are underway in preparation for a shortened, modified schedule. Full practices commence September 21. 

Hartford Courant reporter Shawn McFarland has been following this story. He joined host John Henry Smith on Connecticut Public Radio’s All Things Considered to give an update.

Hear the interview below:

NewsConnecticutThe DailysportseducationCoronavirus
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 19th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith
