LISTEN: Mashantucket Pequot Chairman Explains Foxwoods' DraftKings Deal

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published December 7, 2020 at 5:50 PM EST
Chion Wolf
The Mashantucket Pequot tribe, owner of Foxwoods Resort Casino, says it’s made a deal with the online sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings. Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, indicates this move is largely in anticipation of state lawmakers legalizing sports gambling in Connecticut next year. Butler joined All Things Considered to talk about the deal and about how Foxwoods is doing nine months into the pandemic.

