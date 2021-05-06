© 2021 Connecticut Public

LISTEN: Katharine Morris On Using L.O.V.E. To Tackle Environmental Racism

Connecticut Public Radio | By Morgan Springer
Published May 6, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT
Tanya Miller
Scholar-activist Katharine "Kat" Morris of Connecticut

Cities around New England have declared racism a public health crisis. Scholar-activist Katharine “Kat” Morris is especially interested in the intersection between racism, health and environmental justice -- something she talked about in her 2019 TEDxUConn talk. Morris noted that a fifth of Connecticut’s pollution is concentrated in five cities where the majority of the state’s people of color reside: Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, Stamford and Waterbury.

When Morris lived in Bridgeport, she said the signs of pollution were visible.

“I noticed you can see the smog in the air any time I was driving anywhere,” she told NEXT in an interview. “I saw the incinerator; it wasn’t far from my home.”

Morris advocates organizing around climate change and environmental justice with the acronym L.O.V.E.

L - Listen to learn O - Organize with an open mind V - Value different perspectives E - Engage everyone in every possible way

She graduates with a master’s in public policy from the University of Connecticut this month.

This interview was featured in a recent episode from NEXT and the New England News Collaborative. Listen to the entire episode here.

NewsjusticeenvironmentracismNew England News CollaborativehealthNEXTRacism In New Englandracial justice
Morgan Springer
Morgan Springer is the host/producer for the weekly show NEXT and the New England News Collaborative, a ten-station consortium of public radio newsrooms. She joined WNPR in 2019. Before working at Connecticut Public Radio, Morgan was the news director at Interlochen Public Radio in northern Michigan, where she launched and co-hosted a weekly show Points North.
