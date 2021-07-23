© 2021 Connecticut Public

Cecere Previews This Weekend's School Choice Event in Hartford

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published July 23, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT

If your school-aged child’s already got an interest in a specific career -- like theater or aerospace engineering, for example -- there might be school for your child in Hartford where he or she could really focus on that interest. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, you can meet representatives of those schools at Hartford's Dunkin' Donuts Park. Connecticut State Regional School Choice Office Director Robin Cecere joined "All Things Considered" to preview the event.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 19th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
