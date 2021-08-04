LISTEN: Conn. Teachers Union Head: Mask Mandates YES, Vaccine Mandates NO

The new head of Connecticut’s largest teachers union says -- for now -- she would oppose mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for Connecticut's teachers.

New Connecticut Education Association President Kate Dias indicated on All Things Considered her opposition is conditional on the actions of the Food and Drug Administration. Gov. Ned Lamont’s latest set of executive orders -- including one requiring masks in public schools -- expires on Sept. 30. Lamont says he’s planning to meet soon with state employee unions to get their input. Dias says she supports another COVID-related mandate ahead of a planned return to full in-person learning this fall. Click on the link to our interview to hear more.