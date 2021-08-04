© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Students and Schools

LISTEN: Conn. Teachers Union Head: Mask Mandates YES, Vaccine Mandates NO

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published August 4, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT

The new head of Connecticut’s largest teachers union says -- for now -- she would oppose mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for Connecticut's teachers.

New Connecticut Education Association President Kate Dias indicated on All Things Considered her opposition is conditional on the actions of the Food and Drug Administration. Gov. Ned Lamont’s latest set of executive orders -- including one requiring masks in public schools -- expires on Sept. 30. Lamont says he’s planning to meet soon with state employee unions to get their input. Dias says she supports another COVID-related mandate ahead of a planned return to full in-person learning this fall. Click on the link to our interview to hear more.

News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 19th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith
Related Content