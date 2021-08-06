Photos: Tokyo 2020 Week 2

The second week of competition in Tokyo was filled with drama, emotions, upsets, and records broken. Take a look through the most thrilling moments in pictures from Team USA during the second week of the Olympics.

Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Players of the United States celebrate scoring during the water polo women's gold medal match between Spain and the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 7, 2021.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Athing Mu of Team United States approaches the finish line to win the gold medal in the Women' s 4 x 400m Relay Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images Peres Jepchirchir of Team Kenya, Eunice Chebichii Chumba of Team Bahrain, Molly Seidel of Team United States Brigid Kosgei of Team Kenya and Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Team Israel compete in the Women's Marathon Final. Seidel of Team USA held on for the Bronze medal on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Odori Park on August 7, 2021 in Sapporo, Japan.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images Cory Juneau of Team USA competes during the Men's Park Prelims on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park. Juneau would go on to win the bronze in the event.

Elsa/Getty Images USA's Megan Rapinoe (15) runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Clare Polkinghorne of Team Australia during the Women's Bronze Medal match.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Gwen Berry of Team United States competes in the Women's Hammer Throw Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images USA's Nathaniel Coleman competes in the men's sport climbing lead final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo on August 5, 2021.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images USA's April Ross (R) fires a shot past Australia's Taliqua Clancy in their women's beach volleyball final match between Australia and the USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on August 6, 2021.

David J. Phillip/AP Sydney McLaughlin, of the United States, wins the women's 400-meter hurdles final just ahead of Dahlia Muhammad (L) on Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Both McLaughlin and Muhammad broke the world record in the race, previously set by McLaughlin.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images USA's Courtney Frerichs (C) competes in the women's 3000m steeplechase final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on August 4, 2021.

JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images USA's Tamyra Mariama Mensah-Stock celebrates her gold medal victory against Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu in their women's freestyle 68kg wrestling final match on August 3, 2021.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Team Italy, center, competes in round one as the US men fail to qualify in the Men's 4 x 100m Relay heats on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images USA's Nevin Harrison wins the Women's Canoe Single 200m Final at the Sea Forest Waterway on August 5, 2021.

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images USA's Zachery Ziemek competes in the men's decathlon high jump on August 4, 2021.