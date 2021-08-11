State Panel Suggests Halting Police Stops For Minor Violations

Task force member and retired New Haven Police Sergeant Shafiq Abdussabur supports the move.

"It's those types of stops that seem to be the stops that go bad, that go off into something greater, that create a bigger issue that ends in a lawsuit, or officer having to be fired," Abdussabur said.

Under the proposal, officers would NOT be allowed to stop drivers for having one brake light or headlight out.

But task force member -- and Milford Police Chief -- Keith Mello says there could be safety consequences.

"You are likely not going to know now, because you're not gonna have a police officer stop you and tell you one brake light is out," Mello said. "You may not know until someone runs into the back of you."

Officers could still use loudspeakers to tell drivers that a brake light or headlight was out.

They could still pull the driver over if more than one headlight or brake light is out, or if they observe a more serious violation.

The suggested changes in state law would still have to be approved by the General Assembly.

