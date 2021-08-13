Petitions Under Review In Possible 4-way Hamden Mayoral Primary

So far, two candidates are officially on the ballot in what could be an unusual 4-way primary for mayor in Hamden.

The registrar of voters office confirms that Mayor Curt Leng has submitted enough valid signatures to qualify for the primary ballot.

The registrar's office hopes to have reviews of two other candidates’ petitions completed by Monday. They are Brad Macdowall and Peter Cyr.

Candidate Lauren Garrett did not have to spend time collecting signatures. She gets on the ballot automatically because she was endorsed by the Democratic town committee.

The New Haven Independent reports that Hamden Democrats have been divided between progressives and moderates, and that things have gotten heated in recent weeks.

The primary is September 14.

The winner is expected to face Republican Ron Gambardella in the general election.