Special Election To Decide If Greenwich State Senate Seat Goes Red Or Blue

A special election for state Senate is being held Tuesday in Greenwich and parts of Stamford and New Canaan.

The election will determine who will finish out the term of former state Sen. Alex Kasser, who quit earlier this summer in the midst of a contentious divorce.

The seat had long been held by Republicans until Kasser won it for the Democrats in 2018.

Three candidates are on the ballot: Republican Ryan Fazio, Democrat Alexis Gevanter and John Blankley.

Blankley collected signatures to get on the ballot after he failed to get the endorsement of local Democratic party leaders.

Some state Democratic officials urged Blankley not to run in the general election, because he might take votes from the endorsed Democratic candidate and throw the election to the Republicans.

Blankley rejects that argument.

