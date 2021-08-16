© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Special Election To Decide If Greenwich State Senate Seat Goes Red Or Blue

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published August 16, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT
BALLOTS
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Ballot boxes at the town hall in West Hartford, Connecticut, on Oct. 28, 2020.

A special election for state Senate is being held Tuesday in Greenwich and parts of Stamford and New Canaan.

The election will determine who will finish out the term of former state Sen. Alex Kasser, who quit earlier this summer in the midst of a contentious divorce.

The seat had long been held by Republicans until Kasser won it for the Democrats in 2018.

Three candidates are on the ballot: Republican Ryan Fazio, Democrat Alexis Gevanter and John Blankley.

Blankley collected signatures to get on the ballot after he failed to get the endorsement of local Democratic party leaders.

Some state Democratic officials urged Blankley not to run in the general election, because he might take votes from the endorsed Democratic candidate and throw the election to the Republicans.

Blankley rejects that argument.

News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer