Henri, Now A Hurricane, Targets Connecticut With Sunday Landfall Expected

Hurricane Henri is expected to hit Connecticut on Sunday.

As of Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center predicts the storm will strengthen to a hurricane as it moves north through the Atlantic Ocean, towards Southern New England.

Henri is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane, which is the weakest classification of hurricanes, but such a storm can still generate winds of 74 to 95 miles-per-hour.

The expected track of the storm has drifted west. The center of the storm had previously been considered more likely to hit Rhode Island.

Two hundred Connecticut National Guard troops were called in Saturday to prepare for the storm in case they are needed.

They were getting ready to use high-wheeled vehicles to get people out of flooded areas, to distribute food and supplies, and to help clear downed trees from roads after the storm.

“We’ve learned from Super Storm Sandy and Hurricane Irene that preparation at staging areas ahead of the storm making landfall is key to a quick and effective response,” Major General Evon said in a statement issued by the governor's office.

Governor Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

"It’s a good idea for everyone to be prepared and expect to shelter in place by Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning," Lamont said. "We’ll continue to monitor the storm’s progress and will provide updates as necessary.”

Lamont will be holding press briefing on Henri preparations Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. The state Emergency Operations Center is being activated.

State officials and utility company representatives were expected to be on hand.

Eversource said it was staging thousands of crews from around the country, along with supplies, to get power restored after the storm.

United Illuminating said it had doubled the number of field crews it has available.

UI crews were to be staged in its service area, so they would not have to travel as far to get to areas where there was damage to the electrical system.

