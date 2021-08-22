© 2021 Connecticut Public

News

Henri Makes Landfall In Rhode Island, Connecticut Gets Wind And Rain

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jeff Cohen,
Ali OshinskieFrankie GrazianoDiane Orson
Published August 22, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT
1 of 14  — Tropical Storm Henri
Marina manager Kate Mosley, at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina, walks the pier to check mooring lines as Tropical Storm Henri drops steady rain and wind on Old Saybrook on Aug. 22, 2021.
Joe Amon
2 of 14  — Tropical Storm Henri
A boarded-up home at Chalker Beach in Old Saybrook, with messages for Tropical Storm Henri and past storms.
Joe Amon
3 of 14  — Tropical Storm Henri
Lynde Point Lighthouse, also known as Saybrook Inner Lighthouse, is seen through rain from Tropical Storm Henri near the mouth of the Connecticut River on Long Island Sound in Old Saybrook.
Joe Amon
4 of 14  — Tropical Storm Henri
Jacob Tebecio climbs from his friend's car into his own, which was stuck thanks to flooding in Manchester caused by Tropical Storm Henri.
Tyler Russell
5 of 14  — Tropical Storm Henri
Jorge Gonzalez pulls the car of his friend Jacob Tebecio free of a section of street in Manchester flooded by Tropical Storm Henri.
Tyler Russell
6 of 14  — Tropical Storm Henri
Gene Zyla of New Haven looks for a good view of the surf at Fort Hale Park as the winds and rain from Tropical Storm Henri pass through Connecticut.
Ryan Caron King
7 of 14  — Tropical Storm Henri
(From right) Kristy and Iris Manning of New Haven watch the wind and rain from Tropical Storm Henri at Fort Hale Park on the New Haven Harbor. The city received about an inch of rain from the storm, which made landfall in Rhode Island.
Ryan Caron King
8 of 14  — Tropical Storm Henri
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (center) speaks with Congresswoman Rosa DeLaura (left) and city Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana after a news conference in the city’s Emergency Operations Center following Tropical Storm Henri’s landfall in southern New England. The city was expecting a direct hit but was spared the worst of the storm as it shifted east and made landfall in Rhode Island.
Ryan Caron King
9 of 14  — Tropical Storm Henri
City staff monitor weather conditions at the New Haven Emergency Operations Center as Tropical Storm Henri passes through southern Connecticut.
Ryan Caron King
10 of 14  — Tropical Storm Henri
New Haven resident Mike Brown loads up his car as he prepares to leave his house in the City Point neighborhood for a hotel downtown to ride out Tropical Storm Henri. The street Brown lives on abuts New Haven Harbor, and city officials issued an evacuation recommendation the day prior in advance of a potential storm surge.
Ryan Caron King
11 of 14  — Tropical Storm Henri
Boats in New Haven Harbor as seen from Morris Beach as the winds and rain from Tropical Storm Henri pick up early Sunday afternoon.
Ryan Caron King
12 of 14  — Tropical Storm Henri
Crews from East Bay Electrical of Robertsdale, Alabama, re-slack power lines on Girard Avenue after Tropical Storm Henri dropped rain and wind in Hartford.
Joe Amon
13 of 14  — Tropical Storm Henri
Journeyman lineman John Lyon hooks up safety grounds as his crew with East Bay Electrical from Robertsdale, Alabama, re-slacks power lines on Girard Avenue in Hartford.
Joe Amon
14 of 14  — Tropical Storm Henri
Bob Conyers crosses a flooded parking lot to check on his family-operated hardware store.
Tyler Russell

Tropical Storm Henri made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island, Sunday, before moving northwest across Connecticut bringing wind and rain.

Millions of people on New York’s Long Island and in southern New England braced for flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages. But while some estimates predicted two-thirds of Connecticut without power, electric utility Eversource says just roughly 32,000 of its customers were without power at the peak Sunday — that’s about 2.5% of its customers.

In a 1 p.m. briefing, the state said four nursing homes had been evacuated and their 200-plus residents moved to an alternative site. Just before 2 p.m., the storm appeared to have left clearing skies in eastern Connecticut as it made its way northwest across the state.

By 6 p.m., Gov. Ned Lamont said the storm did the state a favor by moving eastward. But he said rains could still cause damage.

“The winds are dissipating but the rains are with us, and there’s a real risk of flash flooding,” he said. “The ground is so saturated that it can flood with just another inch of rain.”

Lamont also said that power outages — which were far less than anticipated — should be quickly resolved.

“The good news is that, if we have, you know, 28,000 folks still without power, I’ve had strong assurances from Joe Nolan and Eversource that the overwhelming majority — 90-plus percent — will have their power restored by this time tomorrow,” he said.

Connecticut Feared — And Spared — The Worst

As Henri approached Connecticut, the National Hurricane Center called for strong gusty winds and flooding. Emergency personnel in shoreline town Old Saybrook were concerned in recent days with flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, and actually knocked on doors this weekend to order residents to evacuate their homes.

“While some of the people who are inland a couple neighborhoods, their homes may be fine, except for some downed trees and wires, they are not going to be able to leave their homes because the road leaving there is going to have a couple feet of water on it,” said JT Dunn, past chief of the Old Saybrook Fire Department.

Water did spill onto land around high tide Sunday morning at Saybrook Point, but only briefly. In advance of the storm, Eversource anticipated some 69% of its customer base could be without electricity for days. But that didn’t come to pass.

New Haven was expecting the full force of the storm. But the storm took a turn west. Gallo Gutierrez had one of the best seats in the house. He parked his car right up against the water at East Shore Park.

“Just relaxing and enjoying the rain,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez wasn’t too worried about his house flooding. Nor was Craig Morgan, parked one car over.

“I was worried about losing power, but I’m not worried about that anymore,” Morgan said. “I’m just down here, ’cause what else are you gonna do on a rainy day?”

Morgan keeps track of these things as a boater, and he said he didn’t even bother to take his boat out of the water.

Though the storm largely missed the city, Mayor Justin Elicker said he doesn’t want residents to ignore preparedness warnings.

“I don’t want people to take the message that the city of New Haven overprepares so much that you shouldn’t take things seriously,” he said.

Because, he said, the fact that New Haven wasn’t in the eye of the storm was just good luck.

Dire Predictions

The downgraded storm could still have had significant impacts, said Connecticut Public Radio meteorologist Garett Argianas.

“Even with that downgrade from a hurricane to a tropical storm, those of us across New England understand that tropical storms can still have very harsh results,” he said.

The National Weather Service said early Sunday that it was expecting “dangerous storm surge inundation” in portions of the region and that heavy rainfall could lead to “flash, urban and small stream flooding,” along with some river flooding. Swells from the storm “could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents,” the agency said.

Rain and flooding began in some areas late Saturday. Storm surges were also expected early Sunday, but that concern faded as the day progressed.

Late Saturday, Gov. Ned Lamont banned travel on I-95 for empty tractor trailers, tandem tractor trailers and motorcycles as of 11 a.m. Sunday. He lifted that ban effective 5 p.m. Sunday. All service on Shore Line East was to be suspended early Sunday morning. Lamont has already submitted a request for a “presidential pre-landfall emergency declaration” for the state.

Updated: August 22, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT
Information from the Associated Press was included in this report. This story will be updated.
Jeff Cohen
Jeff Cohen started in newspapers in 2001 and joined Connecticut Public in 2010, where he worked as a reporter and fill-in host. In 2017, he was named news director.
Ali Oshinskie is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.
Frankie Graziano joined CPBN in October of 2011 as a sports producer. In addition to reporting for WNPR, Graziano produces feature profiles for CPTV and the web.
Diane Orson is CT Public Radio's Deputy News Director and Southern Connecticut Bureau Chief. For years, hers was the first voice many Connecticut residents heard each day as the local host of Morning Edition. She is a longtime reporter and contributor to National Public Radio. Her stories have been heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition and Here And Now.
