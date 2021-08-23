LISTEN: 20 Years After 9/11 - Voices Of Young People
Diane Orson interviews Ahla Amin, a labor and delivery nurse, at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport on July 7, 2021.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Diane Orson interviews Nicholas Marini at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport on July 13, 2021.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Diane Orson interviews Chatwan Mongkol at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport on July 13, 2021.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
Diane Orson interviews Hillary O’Neill at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport on July 13, 2021.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
As we approach this year’s anniversary of Sept. 11, we wanted to hear from young people with little or no memory of the attacks; those for whom 9/11 is a part of history beyond memory.
Here are the voices of four state residents recorded at Connecticut’s 9/11 Living Memorial at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport: Hillary O'Neill, Nicholas Marini, Chatwan Mongkol and Ahla Amin.
This is an excerpt from the upcoming CPTV Cutline - 20 Years After 9/11: Memorials, Memory And Meaning. It premieres Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 8 p.m. on CPTV and the CPTV Livestream.