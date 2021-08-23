© 2021 Connecticut Public

LISTEN: 20 Years After 9/11 - Voices Of Young People

Connecticut Public Radio | By Diane Orson
Published August 23, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT
1 of 4  — Cutline: 20 Years After 9/11: Memorials, Memory And Meaning
Diane Orson interviews Ahla Amin, a labor and delivery nurse, at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport on July 7, 2021.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
2 of 4  — Cutline: 20 Years After 9/11: Memorials, Memory And Meaning
Diane Orson interviews Nicholas Marini at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport on July 13, 2021.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
3 of 4  — Cutline: 20 Years After 9/11: Memorials, Memory And Meaning
Diane Orson interviews Chatwan Mongkol at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport on July 13, 2021.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public
4 of 4  — Cutline: 20 Years After 9/11: Memorials, Memory And Meaning
Diane Orson interviews Hillary O’Neill at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport on July 13, 2021.
Tony Spinelli / Connecticut Public

As we approach this year’s anniversary of Sept. 11, we wanted to hear from young people with little or no memory of the attacks; those for whom 9/11 is a part of history beyond memory.

Here are the voices of four state residents recorded at Connecticut’s 9/11 Living Memorial at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport: Hillary O'Neill, Nicholas Marini, Chatwan Mongkol and Ahla Amin.

This is an excerpt from the upcoming CPTV Cutline - 20 Years After 9/11: Memorials, Memory And Meaning. It premieres Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 8 p.m. on CPTV and the CPTV Livestream.

NewsLatest News9/11history
Diane Orson
Diane Orson is CT Public Radio's Deputy News Director and Southern Connecticut Bureau Chief. For years, hers was the first voice many Connecticut residents heard each day as the local host of Morning Edition. She is a longtime reporter and contributor to National Public Radio. Her stories have been heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition and Here And Now.
