Towns Clean Up After A Tough-To-Predict Tropical Storm Henri

Rain continued to fall Monday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Henri lingered over Connecticut.

The ground was already soaked from the first day of the storm and from heavy precipitation last week.

Speaking on Connecticut Public Radio’s Where We Live, Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said she was keeping an eye on the rain.

“We continue to be concerned about the saturation level of the ground and about the trees, and potential power line interaction if any of those trees come down,” Zoppo-Sassu said.

Bristol’s reservoirs have been at capacity since the spring. The city has been slowly lowering the levels of its reservoirs since July to avoid spillovers that might cause flooding during a big storm.

The town of Canterbury was left almost entirely without power after Tropical Storm Henri hit. First Selectman Christopher Lippke said service was lost in a matter of minutes.

“We had trees down, power lines down, no flooding fortunately," Lippke said on Where We Live. “Just a whole host of closed roads, eight to 10 closed roads that we are now opening with Eversource.

“I hate to say it, but it was kind of the usual tropical storm-slash-hurricane mess that we have to deal with,” Lippke said.

State officials visited Canterbury on Monday to view the damage.

Henri did less damage than feared in Connecticut.

The state experienced heavy rain, but the storm’s path through the state resulted in more precipitation and less wind.

Meteorologist Garett Argianas said this was a complicated forecast.

Argianas told Where We Live that an area of counterclockwise spin in the jet stream created uncertainty in trying to predict the storm’s track.

“It was that upper low that was forecast to pull the storm to the west, and the big question for days was how far to the west was that storm track going to go,” Argianas said. “It ended up tracking a little more to the east and making landfall just over the border in Rhode Island.”

Henri then took a turn over Connecticut and moved toward Massachusetts.

