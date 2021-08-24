Connecticut Anti-discrimination Officials See Cuomo Resignation As Evidence That Harassment Can Happen Anywhere

Kathy Hochul was sworn in as governor of New York Tuesday.

She replaces Andrew Cuomo, who resigned over sexual harassment allegations.

In Connecticut, officials took the opportunity to highlight anti-sexual harassment laws that were recently put on the books.

Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities Executive Director Tanya Hughes says after the Time’s Up law was put in place two years ago, a record number of complaints were lodged... And she says the number of complaints is on pace to grow again this year.

"The situation in New York only serves to demonstrate that yet again this is a problem that permeates across society," Hughes said. "Across all jobs, all titles, across all professions."

Hughes says people who create hostile or intimidating work environments must be held accountable.

Connecticut's Time's Up law set new requirements for sexual harassment training in the workplace.

It gave people more time to file a sexual harassment complaint with the commission.

It also gave investigators more time to file criminal charges in specific, limited kinds of sexual assault cases.