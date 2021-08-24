New System More Quickly Identifies COVID Cases In Vaccinated People

The state of Connecticut recently began cross-checking lab reports of positive COVID-19 tests with the state’s immunization database.

That allows public health officials to quickly determine how many vaccinated people are testing positive for coronavirus.

Connecticut’s incoming Public Health commissioner, Manisha Juthani, says about 5,000 breakthrough cases have occurred out of more than 2 million people vaccinated in the state.

“It is still a small number, relative to the number of people who are vaccinated,” Juthani said. “Most of these people are doing well in the sense that they are sick, and I have had people tell me they don’t feel well, but they are staying home. They are recovering, they are not ending up in the hospital by and large,” Juthani said.

Juthani spoke on Connecticut Public Radio’s Where We Live.

Previously, breakthrough cases were reported only when doctors filled out paperwork and sent it to the state Department of Public Health.

The state began reporting the new information on breakthrough cases with Aug. 18 data, released Aug. 19.

The report’s authors wrote:

5,857 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated persons in Connecticut have been identified. Of the 2,158,122 persons who have completed their vaccine series, less than 0.28% of Connecticut’s fully vaccinated persons have contracted the virus.

45 COVID-19-related deaths have occurred among the 5,857 fully vaccinated persons confirmed with COVID-19. These deaths represent 5.0% of all COVID-19 deaths since Feb. 9, 2021.

