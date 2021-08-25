© 2021 Connecticut Public

Hayes Confirms She Intends To Seek Reelection

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published August 25, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT
jahana_hayes_students_for_hayes.jpg
Vanessa de la Torre
/
Connecticut Public Radio
Congresswoman Jahana Hayes

She has not officially announced her re-election campaign, but today Congresswoman Jahana Hayes confirmed that she does plan to be on the ballot in 2022.

"I fully intend to run for this seat to represent the people of the fifth district," Hayes said.

Speaking on Connecticut Public Radio's Where We Live, Hayes said she has worked to help schools, restaurants, and performance venues deal with coronavirus.

"I have delivered for the people of this district. Right now we are dealing with a global pandemic, Hayes said. "In Congress we delivered relief in the American Rescue Plan that no Republican voted for. And this is relief that my constituents needed."

Former State Senator George Logan has announced he plans to challenge Hayes.

Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
