Hayes Confirms She Intends To Seek Reelection

She has not officially announced her re-election campaign, but today Congresswoman Jahana Hayes confirmed that she does plan to be on the ballot in 2022.

"I fully intend to run for this seat to represent the people of the fifth district," Hayes said.

Speaking on Connecticut Public Radio's Where We Live, Hayes said she has worked to help schools, restaurants, and performance venues deal with coronavirus.

"I have delivered for the people of this district. Right now we are dealing with a global pandemic, Hayes said. "In Congress we delivered relief in the American Rescue Plan that no Republican voted for. And this is relief that my constituents needed."

Former State Senator George Logan has announced he plans to challenge Hayes.