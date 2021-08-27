Judge Urges Talks Between Purdue Pharma And Holdout States

A federal bankruptcy judge is urging the 10 states that oppose a settlement plan with Purdue Pharma to try to work out differences with the OxyContin maker before he issues a ruling next week.

During a videoconference hearing on Friday, Judge Robert Drain warned of lengthy and expensive appeals if he approves the plan over their objections.

The key objection for most of the states is that members of the Sackler family would be granted protection from lawsuits over the opioid crisis, even though it is the company — not the family — that is going through bankruptcy proceedings.

Connecticut is one of the states objecting to the bankruptcy plan.