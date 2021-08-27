© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Judge Urges Talks Between Purdue Pharma And Holdout States

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 27, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT
Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, moved a step closer to winning immunity from opioid lawsuits.
Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, moved a step closer to winning immunity from opioid lawsuits.

A federal bankruptcy judge is urging the 10 states that oppose a settlement plan with Purdue Pharma to try to work out differences with the OxyContin maker before he issues a ruling next week.

During a videoconference hearing on Friday, Judge Robert Drain warned of lengthy and expensive appeals if he approves the plan over their objections.

The key objection for most of the states is that members of the Sackler family would be granted protection from lawsuits over the opioid crisis, even though it is the company — not the family — that is going through bankruptcy proceedings.

Connecticut is one of the states objecting to the bankruptcy plan.

News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press