© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tweed New Haven Airport Expansion Moves Forward Despite Resident Complaints

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT

Residents in the New Haven area have rallied against the expansion of the city’s Tweed Regional Airport, but officials are still moving ahead with plans.

The airport wants to start renovating terminals and adding hundreds of parking spaces to allow for more passengers.

One complaint at a public meeting this week came from East Haven resident David Girsh.

“How is East Haven going to handle 500,000 to 750,000 passengers a year with the roads that are in place? I don’t see how it can work. The roads just can’t handle it in our town,” Girsh said.

Residents said the plan would add noise and interfere with migratory bird routes.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said city planners knew about some residents’ objections.

“Our team heard the consistent complaints and concerns about traffic, about noise, about the fact that the city subsidizes this airport and has done so for decades and decades. Our team worked very hard to get to a deal we significantly believe benefits everyone,” Elicker said.

A city planning board approved the plan this week. It has yet to consider a longer-term plan that would also add a new terminal and extend the airport’s runway.

Copyright 2021 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

News
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He fell in love with sound-rich radio storytelling while working as an assistant reporter at KBIA public radio in Columbia, Missouri. Before coming back to radio, he worked in digital journalism as the editor of Newtown Patch. As a freelance reporter, his work for WSHU aired nationally on NPR. Davis is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism; he started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin