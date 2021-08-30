As New School Year Begins, Some Immunocompromised Families Feel Left Behind

As the new school year begins and students head back into the classrooms, some immunocompromised families feel left behind. That’s because many districts across Connecticut are not offering a remote learning option and for many, returning to the classroom is like choosing between their education and their health.

10-year old Lane Mayville is used to tearing up the soccer field with his team at Roger Sherman Elementary School but for the past year, it’s been lane, his dad and two nets in their front yard in between remote learning lessons.

“Sort of sad not being able to see my friends and not able to be on a soccer team,” said Mayville.

His mom, Marney White, was hoping virtual school would continue into the new school year.

“We have been advocating for remote school options since January of 2021, knowing that children would be too young to be vaccinated in time for the school year, and recognizing that the school building remains a high-risk situation,” said White who teaches epidemiology at Yale’s School of Public Health.

The pandemic is personal for this professor because she has a compromised immune system.

“I had a severe autoimmune disease for which I was treated with the kind of chemotherapy that depletes my b cells,” said White.

White received the COVID-19 vaccine but did not develop antibodies so she and Lane are afraid of what he might bring home from school.

Joe Amon/Connecticut Public Marney White is immunocompromised and did not develop any antibodies from the vaccine. Her child Lane is getting ready to start school but Fairfield does not have a virtual option for schooling in Fairfield, Connecticut August 24, 2021.

“If I went to in-person school, I would probably be very terrified because I know that my mom could get very sick even if I’m not very sick. My mom could even die,” said Mayville.

But the Fairfield school district is only offering in-person learning.

Back in April, the state department of education told school districts they are not required to offer virtual school and the district did not recommend any home school or private options.

White then filed a complaint with the state board of education which was dismissed with the education commissioner saying, in part, the failure of the school district to offer remote learning does not deprive white’s son or any similarly situated student of any rights.

Lezah Yeoh begs to differ.

“Online, we had access to specialist teachers. He had access to counselor therapy, speech therapy,” said Yeoh.

Yeoh’s son Mason, a rising junior at Fairfield Warde High School, needs all of that. Despite his high functioning autism, he has big dreams like attending Harvard University. After all Mason’s brother Mitchell went to Harvard and that’s who he’s trying to protect.

Joe Amon/Connecticut Public Lezah Yeoh age 53 with her son Mason Yeoh age 16, who is getting ready to start school but, Fairfield does not have a virtual option for schooling in Fairfield, Connecticut August 24, 2021.

Mitchell has had three organ transplants and was recently diagnosed with cancer. Yeoh says any infection could be disastrous.

“It takes one second, one moment, for something to slip and for mason to bring something home. Whether that's the cold, the flu, the coronavirus, the delta variant,” said Yeoh.

While Fairfield does not have a remote option some other districts like Waterbury and New Cannan are accommodating special circumstances.

State Senator Saud Anwar (D), who is also a doctor, says no family should have to choose between their health and education.

“Protect yourself. If you are safe, you can be safe for your children. So, do not make a choice that is going to put you under threat, this disease is real, the infection risk is real,” said Anwar.

Anwar says Connecticut is just catching up to the remote learning world. Districts will be allowed to offer remote learning to high school students starting in July 2022. Then the state education department has to come up with a plan for a statewide virtual academy by July 2023.

“It’s almost starting like a new school with a new budget and the whole system and that's the difficulty in this whole process,” said Anwar.

Superintendent Mike Cummings sent CT Public the following statement on Monday:

“Fairfield Public Schools is currently working on plans to support the individual and unique needs of students who cannot return to in-person learning because of medical concerns. We will support students and their families using both synchronous and asynchronous instruction. Our commitment is to maintain student academic and social/emotional growth.”

White says that plan is five hours of tutoring per week---students typically attend school for 30 hours a week.

“I would describe it as another layer of discrimination against the medically vulnerable,” said White.

White says she has now tapped Lane’s college fund to pay for a national online program but both White and Yeoh say the state should provide their sons a quality education just like everyone else.

