Teachers' Union Head Feels 'Really Good About School Covid Safety

The last days of August were the first days of school for most state students in kindergarten through the twelfth grade.

It was also the first time that some students who spent the pandemic learning from home on their computers entered a school building in over a year.

Connecticut Education Association President Kate Dias joined us on All Things Considered to talk about how safe student and teachers are, as Covid-19 continues to spread.

She also had comments on the angry reactions she has seen from anti-mask protestors, the states decision not to make schools continue to offer a limited distance learning option, and the deteriorating state of climate and ventilation systems in Connecticut school buildings.

Dias also talked about how her thinking on mandatory teacher vaccinations has evolved now that the Food and Drug Administration has formally approved the Pfizer vaccine.