Stratford Mayor Tries To Raise Awareness Of Opioid Overdoses

Connecticut has confirmed over 500 overdose deaths for the first half of the year. Stratford town officials honored the lives lost in a ceremony today for International Overdose Awareness day.

Advocates joined Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick to bring awareness and reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths. This comes after six residents have died of overdoses so far this year.

Hoydick said talking about this issue is critical for those with substance use disorder and those suffering from the loss of loved ones to overdose.

“I encourage all residents to join in recognition of this day that we may raise awareness that overdose deaths are preventable and reduce the stigma associated with the drug overdose deaths,” Hoydick said.

The mayor said she hopes working together with community partners will help to end overdose deaths and provide support for those in need.

Governor Ned Lamont has declared August 31 Overdose Awareness Day in the state.

