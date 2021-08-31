© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Yale Researcher Will Attempt To Forecast Weather On Mars

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 31, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT
Yale, Quinnipiac campuses COVID-19
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
NEW HAVEN, CT - March 11, 2020: A quiet Yale campus during the school’s spring break. The school is planning shift their classes online after the breaks end to to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)

Researchers at Yale University are looking into what weather is like on planets and moons across the solar system. They’ve found weather patterns on Mars that look a lot like those here on Earth.

Yale researcher Michael Battalio said most of what we know about weather is limited to our home planet.

“We have a good handle on atmospheric dynamics and the weather on Earth. But really, we’ve been fine-tuning all of our models with the sample size of one. We need to expand our horizons and look at the atmospheres of other planets,” Battalio said.

Battalio noticed a pattern in the dust storms on Mars — they tended to repeat about every 20 days.

“This matches at about 20 days or 25 days, a phenomenon that happens in the atmosphere of Earth called the Annular Mode. Storms, like nor’easters for example, in New England, have a repeatability of about 20 days,” Battalio said.

Battalio said this could help NASA — and, eventually, private companies like SpaceX — when they send robots — and eventually people — to Mars.

“And if they are going to do that, which they will — we are explorers, intrinsically, humans — dust storms on Mars could endanger missions. They endanger robotic missions already. So if we want to ensure the safety of crewed missions, we need to be able to understand the weather on Mars,” Battalio said.

Battalio said now he will use these findings to see if he can actually forecast the weather on Mars — when its dust storm season starts later this year.

Copyright 2021 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

News
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He fell in love with sound-rich radio storytelling while working as an assistant reporter at KBIA public radio in Columbia, Missouri. Before coming back to radio, he worked in digital journalism as the editor of Newtown Patch. As a freelance reporter, his work for WSHU aired nationally on NPR. Davis is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism; he started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin