Connecticut Redistricting Panel Announces Public Hearings

The General Assembly’s Reapportionment Committee plans to hold one virtual and three in-person public hearings later this month to gather input on redrawing Connecticut’s legislative and congressional district boundaries.

The panel announced Friday will hear testimony from the public on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Legislative Office Building; on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. at Norwich City Hall; Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. at Shelton City Hall; and Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. during a virtual public hearing.

Rep. Gregg Haddad of Mansfield, the committee co-chairman, urged residents to come up with their own redistricting ideas using online Census data.

Haddad said because of delays in the work of the census, the committee received its data later than it usually would.

"Folks in Connecticut I think should know that that hopefully will not limit your ability to influence the process and to put your ideas on the public record about what districts should look like," Haddad said.

Along with the usual changes in the distribution of the state's population, the committee must adjust General Assembly districts to take into account a new state law that counts prison inmates in their home towns, instead of the towns where they are incarcerated.

