News

Connecticut's Emissions From Buildings And Transportation Are Up. Lamont Says TCI Could Help

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 7, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT
Gov. Ned Lamont
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public

Connecticut has reduced greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation, but emissions from transportation and buildings are up. That’s according to a state environmental report.

Governor Ned Lamont said that bolsters his argument why state lawmakers should reconsider a multistate climate initiative that they failed to pass in their regular legislative session.

“I know everybody is standing on street corners yelling just say no. Look, I'm a reasonable guy. Come to the table if you've got a better idea. I'm all in favor of it. If you've got no ideas, I have to move forward,” Lamont said.

Democrats want to consider the initiative during a special session later this month. It would cap carbon emissions from gasoline and require gas suppliers to buy carbon credits.

Republicans oppose it, calling it a gas tax. They’ve organized rallies this week and next against the bill.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year. In addition to providing long-form reports and features for WSHU, he regularly contributes spot news to NPR, and has worked at the NPR National News Desk as part of NPR’s diversity initiative.
