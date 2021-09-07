© 2021 Connecticut Public

Yale Study: Child Care Workers More Likely To Be Vaccinated

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published September 7, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT
Researchers at Yale School of Medicine found child care workers nation-wide are vaccinated at higher rates than the general population, and that rate is even higher in the Northeast.

Researchers surveyed more than 70,000 people from April to June. 

Dr. Kavin Patel said that’s good news for parents returning to work. But, he encouraged parents to ask questions when they are looking for child care providers.

“Are all the staff masking? Are they adhering to social distancing? Are they hand washing? And then make sure you’re also asking questions about facility mitigation measures. So, is the facility doing daily symptom checks, are they doing daily temperature checks? Are they disinfecting high-touch surfaces?” Patel said.

Patel said to ask if daycare centers will stagger pick-up and drop off times to limit crowds of parents.

Patel credits states like Connecticut for policies that prioritize vaccines for people working with vulnerable populations, like children under 12. Connecticut and Washington states were among the first to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for child care workers.
