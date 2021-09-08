© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Court Mulls If Bail Is Too High In Yale Student Killing Case

Connecticut Public Radio
Published September 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT
Supreme Court State v Qinxuan Pan CT-N CROP.jpg
Image from CT-N video.
Arguments over bail for Qinxuan Pan at the Connecticut Supreme Court.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court is grappling with whether a $20 million bond set for a former researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology accused of killing a Yale graduate student is unconstitutionally high.

Justices heard arguments Wednesday by a lawyer for Qinxuan Pan and a state prosecutor.

The court did not issue an immediate decision. Pan is charged with murder in the Feb. 6 shooting death of Kevin Jiang in New Haven.

Prosecutors say Pan's family is wealthy and he is a risk to flee if released on bail.

Pan's lawyer, Norman Pattis, told the court the bail was set without any evidence of Pan's financial resources and should be reduced to $5 million.

News