Court Mulls If Bail Is Too High In Yale Student Killing Case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court is grappling with whether a $20 million bond set for a former researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology accused of killing a Yale graduate student is unconstitutionally high.

Justices heard arguments Wednesday by a lawyer for Qinxuan Pan and a state prosecutor.

The court did not issue an immediate decision. Pan is charged with murder in the Feb. 6 shooting death of Kevin Jiang in New Haven.

Prosecutors say Pan's family is wealthy and he is a risk to flee if released on bail.

Pan's lawyer, Norman Pattis, told the court the bail was set without any evidence of Pan's financial resources and should be reduced to $5 million.