Eversource Crews Working In Louisiana To Restore Power Following Hurricane Ida
In Louisiana, hundreds of thousands of homes still don't have power more than a week after Hurricane Ida devastated the region. Eversource sent 159 Line crews, 20 tree crews and 30 support personnel from New England down to Louisiana to help in the historic power restoration project. On Morning Edition, Ray Hardman interviewed lineman Scott Norvath, supervisor Tony Buzzeo and operations director Chris Menard about the task before them.