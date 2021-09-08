© 2021 Connecticut Public

News

Eversource Crews Working In Louisiana To Restore Power Following Hurricane Ida

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ray Hardman
Published September 8, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT
Damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La., on Monday. The storm was fueled by abnormally warm water in the Gulf of Mexico.
Damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, Louisiana. The storm was fueled by abnormally warm water in the Gulf of Mexico.

In Louisiana, hundreds of thousands of homes still don't have power more than a week after Hurricane Ida devastated the region. Eversource sent 159 Line crews, 20 tree crews and 30 support personnel from New England down to Louisiana to help in the historic power restoration project. On Morning Edition, Ray Hardman interviewed lineman Scott Norvath, supervisor Tony Buzzeo and operations director Chris Menard about the task before them.

Ray Hardman
Ray Hardman is Connecticut Public’s Arts and Culture Reporter. He is the host of CPTV’s Emmy-nominated original series “Where Art Thou?” Listeners to Connecticut Public Radio may know Ray as the local voice of “Morning Edition”, and later of “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Ray Hardman