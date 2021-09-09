Connecticut Trooper Swept Away In Ida Flooding Laid To Rest

Hundreds of mourners, including law enforcement officers from across the nation, gathered at an outdoor music theater in Connecticut for the funeral of a state police trooper who was swept away in floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Sgt. Brian Mohl was a 26-year veteran of the department. His vehicle become trapped in rising flood waters last week near the Pomperaug River in Woodbury. The 50-year-old was remembered as a hard working, blunt, straight-shooting trooper who loved the midnight shift.

He also was eulogized as a kind and generous family man and friend, who had a nickname for everyone, loved shopping in bulk, and teased those he loved.