How 9/11 Changed (And Did NOT Change) First Responders

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published September 10, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT
9/11 Memorial Cutline
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
NEW YORK, NY - July 20 2021: A rose left on the 9/11 Memorial in New York City. (Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public)

We are marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

It was a day that changed so much about life in America, including how first responders respond to emergencies.

Joining "All Things Considered" for a discussion about this is Brian Foley, spokesperson for the Department of Emergency Services and Management.

He talks about what first responders learned from that day and how the coronavirus pandemic has likely made all of us more ready to respond to disaster.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
