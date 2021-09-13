Cities, Towns Hold Local Primaries Across Connecticut

Primaries are being held Tuesday, September 14, for mayor, first selectman, and other local government positions across the state.

In Stamford, Representative Caroline Simmons grabbed the party's endorsement from incumbent Mayor David Martin, but Martin collected enough signatures to run against her in a primary.

Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine awaits the winner in the general election.

New Britain Democrats Alicia Hernandez Strong and Representative Bobby Sanchez are facing off to take on Republican Mayor Erin Stewart in November.

A 3-way Democratic primary is being held in Hamden, where current Democratic Mayor Curt Leng faces two challengers, Lauren Garrett and Peter Cyr.

In Woodbury, a requirement that people wear masks in town government buildings has become an issue in the GOP primary for first selectman.

The Waterbury Republican-American reports that incumbent Barbara Perkinson supports the rule as a way of keeping town employees and the public safe.

But challenger Lisa Amatruda says mask requirements violate people's personal freedom.

Earlier in the summer, New Haven appeared to be headed for a Democratic primary for mayor, but incumbent Justin Elicker's challenger Karen Dubois-Walton dropped out after getting less support in a series of neighborhood Democratic party votes.

