News

Sen. Murphy Says Biden Getting A "Raw Deal" On Afghanistan Criticism

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published September 14, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT
Chris_Murphy.jpg
Chion Wolf
/
WNPR
Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy

The latest fallout from America’s pullout from Afghanistan has seen President Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifying this week in front of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on Monday and before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy took part in Tuesday's hearing.

He joined "All Things Considered" to answer questions about The White House's Afghanistan departure strategy.

He also talked the Afghan refugees that are headed to Connecticut.

News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith