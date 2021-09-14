Sen. Murphy Says Biden Getting A "Raw Deal" On Afghanistan Criticism
The latest fallout from America’s pullout from Afghanistan has seen President Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifying this week in front of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on Monday and before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.
Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy took part in Tuesday's hearing.
He joined "All Things Considered" to answer questions about The White House's Afghanistan departure strategy.
He also talked the Afghan refugees that are headed to Connecticut.