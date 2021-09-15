© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Divorce Attorney Says Pandemic Has "Really Increased The Challenges" of Co-Parenting

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published September 15, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT
Stuffed_bear.jpg
Geraint Rowland
/
Creative Commons

Masks or no masks? Should we vaccinate Junior or not?

The Coronavirus pandemic has given parents hard enough questions to deal with.

Now, imagine if those parents are divorcing or already divorced.

That would seem to ad a level of complexity to these questions.

A man who’s had to advise couples about navigating co-parenting during a pandemic is Campbell Barrett, chair of the family law practice at Pullman & Comley.

He talked divorce and co-parenting in a pandemic on All Things Considered.

News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith