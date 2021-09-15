Divorce Attorney Says Pandemic Has "Really Increased The Challenges" of Co-Parenting

Masks or no masks? Should we vaccinate Junior or not?

The Coronavirus pandemic has given parents hard enough questions to deal with.

Now, imagine if those parents are divorcing or already divorced.

That would seem to ad a level of complexity to these questions.

A man who’s had to advise couples about navigating co-parenting during a pandemic is Campbell Barrett, chair of the family law practice at Pullman & Comley.

He talked divorce and co-parenting in a pandemic on All Things Considered.