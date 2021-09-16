State Finds Half of Bridgeport Schools Don't Have Enough Special Education Teachers; We Found Other Districts With the Same Issue

Dametria Codrington noticed pretty quickly last school year that her son was just sitting in front of a blank computer screen for a large chunk of his day.

"He would always say, 'I'm not in class.' I'm like, 'Why are you just sitting there? Why? I don't hear nobody? It was always the teacher for his special service class wasn't in.”

This went on for almost a year -- despite her begging the district to find her son a special education teacher.

”If I didn't see what was going on while he was learning remote, I would have probably never known, never seen any of it," she said.

When his school reopened, "They just put him in the back of the class while this other class was doing their work with their teachers. He wasn't on those kid’s math levels. ... He probably don't want to make it seem like ‘I'm dumb,' So it bothers me that he had to feel that way. He’s in high school learning multiplication."

Joe Amon/Connecticut Public The Wilbur L. Cross school. After a complaint filed by a group of Bridgeport parents, including Dametria Codrington, whose son Stephen Coote didn't have a teacher for over a year, the State finds Bridgeport Public Schools systemically violating the rights of children with disabilities for the third time in 8 years September 15, 2021 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

While remote learning allowed her to see the education her 14-year-old son with ADHD and a learning disability was getting, the problem of not having enough staff has perplexed high-poverty districts throughout Connecticut for years. That’s because districts like Bridgeport struggle to keep its teachers from leaving for suburban districts where the pay is often higher and class sizes smaller.

”We're in a critical time here in Connecticut. Teacher shortages, and being able to fill teacher vacancies, are becoming in a crisis mode. We make every effort, but we are unable to compete financially with other districts," said Bridgeport Superintendent Michael Testani.

Almost a month into this school year, Bridgeport still has 16 special education teaching positions that they need to fill. Statewide, between 95 and 250 teaching positions go unfilled each year. Most are in the high-poverty districts.

An analysis by Connecticut Public of state data shows that while the number of children with disabilities has increased significantly over the last 10 school years, staffing in high-poverty districts has not kept pace.

"If we don't enact some sort of legislation specifically to pay teachers, this is going to be detrimental. We're going to find that we're not going to be able to fill positions more and more as the years go on. And kids are going to have a revolving door of substitute teachers, which to me is criminal," said Testani.

The state is well aware of the problem.

The impact this shortage is having on students in one of those high-poverty districts is outlined in the State Department of Education’s recent investigation into Bridgeport that found special education staffing shortfalls in more than half the schools. The department’s investigation was brought on by a group of parents filing a complaint against the district.

Kathryn Meyer, an attorney with the Center for Children’s Advocacy who filed the systemic complaint with Connecticut Legal Services, said that even for children who do have a teacher the caseloads are not manageable.

“To say that person is covering is just, it's just false. There's just no way. And they'll tell you that. they're like, ‘I can't even keep up with my own caseload.’”

In the wake of the state’s investigation, Bridgeport has been ordered to meet with every parent whose child didn’t have a special education teacher last school year to determine if that student needs a tutor, after school programs or other supports to make up for not having a teacher last year.

The issue has been going on for years. A report the education department commissioned in 2019 titled “The state of the Connecticut Teacher Workforce” outlined how wealthier towns hired much more special education staff as the number of students with disabilities increased. For example, wealthy districts hired a new special education teacher for every 14 additional special education student enrolled, compared to a new teacher for 49 students in poor districts.

This is the third time in eight years that the state has found systemic problems stand in the way of special need students in Bridgeport getting the supports they require for them to make progress in school.

Codrington’s son Stephen is proud of his mom for speaking up.

”He thinks it’s cool what we have done, and he loves his math tutor. I wish we could have Randy forever. He’s so excited to show me the work that he’s completed. I look at it, I'm like, 'You didn’t do this,' You know, I’m messing with him. He's like, 'yes. I tell him, 'You go boy,' and we fist bump. And he's just so excited to show me things he learned.”

Stephen now has a special education teacher, too. His mom hopes that doesn’t change.

The State Department of Education was not available this week to be interviewed or respond to questions about staffing challenges in high-poverty districts or their investigation into Bridgeport.